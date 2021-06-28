LGC News logo

Two Injured And One Death On Kyrenia-Tatlısu Main Road

  • 2 seconds ago

North Cyprus News - AmbulanceTwo people were injured and one person died in a road accident on the Kyrenia-Tatlısu main road in the early hours of Monday morning, Kibris Postasi reported.

Driving under the influence of alcohol, 30-year-old Betran Yeler who was headed towards Tatlısu, lost control of his car at a bend in the road and struck an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle Birol Kaki and his passenger 54-year-old Jacqueline Amanda Duba, were both injured and taken to Kyrenia State Hospital. Ms. Duba was kept for observation at the hospital. The driver, Birol Kaki was taken to the A&E department of Nicosia State Hospital.

Driver Betran Yeler died from his injuries at the scene of the accident.

Kibris Postasi

