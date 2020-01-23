Latest Headlines

Two Earthquakes Hit Turkey in Two Days

North Cyprus News - Earthquake - seismographAn earthquakes of a magnitude of 4.5 occurred in Istanbul this morning at around 7am local time. According to a report by Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the earthquake’s epicentre was 13 kilometres below the surface in Ankara’s Akyurt district.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, an earthquake of 5.4 magnitude happened in Manisa near Izmir.

The province’s governor Ahmet Deniz said that some buildings had been damaged and no casualties had been reported so far. Only four people had been injured, he said.

Locals panicked and fled their homes to spend the night outside after more than 70 aftershocks were detected.

Neighbouring cities also reportedly felt the quake, which was described as non-destructive, as it was below magnitude 6.

The quake was also felt in the western cities of İzmir, Aydın and Denizli.

Hurriyet

