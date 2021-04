North Cyprus reported 46 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, 39 of which were local. This morning, Yeniduzen reported that two people died from the virus. Both people, one a 45 year-old woman and the other, a man aged 100 years, had pre-existing health problems.

In the south, 611 new cases of the virus were detected in the last 24 hours and three people aged 48, 89 and 90 have died.

