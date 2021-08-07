A muhtar from the Güzelyurt region, Cahit Çulluoğlu (74) died in the intensive care unit of the Pandemic Hospital on Friday. He was being treated for Covid-19 and had been in intensive care since July 18, Yeniduzen reported.

The Ministry of Health said that he had also been suffering from hypertension and coronary disease.

In a separate article, Yeniduzen also reported the death of a 73-year-old (male) MH, who was being treated for Covid-19 in the intensive care unit.

The Ministry of Health issued a statement saying that a 73-year-old (male) MH, had fallen ill on Friday evening. He had tested positive for Covid-19 and was taken by ambulance to the Pandemic Hospital and placed in intensive care, however, despite all interventions, he had died.

Yeniduzen