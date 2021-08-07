LGC News logo

Two Covid Deaths Announced On Friday

  • 3 seconds ago

North Cyprus News - Pandemic HospitalA muhtar from the Güzelyurt region, Cahit Çulluoğlu (74) died in the intensive care unit of the Pandemic Hospital on Friday. He was being treated for Covid-19 and had been in intensive care since July 18, Yeniduzen reported.

The Ministry of Health said that he had also been suffering from hypertension and coronary disease.

In a separate article, Yeniduzen also reported the death of a 73-year-old (male) MH, who was being treated for Covid-19 in the intensive care unit.  

The Ministry of Health issued a statement saying that a 73-year-old (male) MH, had fallen ill on Friday evening. He had tested positive for Covid-19 and was taken by ambulance to the Pandemic Hospital and placed in intensive care, however, despite all interventions, he had died.

Yeniduzen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook