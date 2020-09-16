A 49-year-old Covid-19 patient was put into intensive care after his condition worsened.

Chest Diseases Specialist Dr Yağmur Aldağ said that the patient had been coughing excessively and had complained of chest pain.

Dr Aldağ said he was put under sedation and is on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, a second patient, who was being treated for Covid-19, was also taken into intensive care today.

The patient, who is 55 years old, was suffering from increasing bouts of coughing and his condition had become worse, following which he was admitted into intensive care.

