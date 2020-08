Two young children were injured when the car they were travelling in overturned on the Iskele-Karpaz road.

The driver, who was heading towards Karpaz, was attempting to overtake the vehicles in front and lost control of his car. The vehicle struck a rock and somersaulted.

The driver and his two young passengers, a boy aged five and a girl aged 8, were taken to Famagusta State Hospital where they are still being treated.

Yenduzen