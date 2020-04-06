Two new charter flights have been organised on 7-8 April, for around 330 citizens with permanent addresses in North Cyprus, who are in the UK for education, health or tourism reasons.

Those who want to return to the TRNC were warned that they would have to undergo 14 days quarantine in private dormitories when they arrive on the island.

The Prime Ministry Crisis Desk issued the following statement:

“While our government continues its struggle against the COVID-19 epidemic, which has affected the whole world and turned into a global crisis, on the other hand, it carries out various programmes for the return of our citizens in the UK to our country.

“Our charter flight, which was first made on 21/03/2020 to ensure that our citizens who are students in the UK are back in their countries and with their families with the closure of their schools, and are still in the UK for health and tourism reasons, especially our students.”

