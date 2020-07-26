Latest Headlines

Two Cases of Covid-19 Found on Saturday

12 hours ago
North Cyprus News - PCR TestTwo new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in the last 24 hours, Minister of Health Ali Pilli said on Saturday.

Pillis said that there had been 1,179 tests made and two passengers, one who flew to Ercan and one who arrived by ferry, had tested positive for the virus. 

Health ministry teams were following up their contacts and the two passengers were in isolation receiving treatment.  

As of 25 July, 2020 the Covid-19 general situation is as follows:

Number of Tests Performed on Saturday – 1,179

Number of Positive Cases detected on Saturday – 2

No New Fatalities

Total Number of Tests Performed –  63.057

Total Number of Cases – 133

Number of Cured and  Discharged Cases – 109

Number of Cases Undergoing Treatment – 20

Total Number of  Patient Mortality –  4

Number of Patients Hospitalised in Intensive Care – 0

Yeniduzen

