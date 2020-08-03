Minister of Health Ali Pilli said that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1,532, and two positive cases were detected. Meanwhile one person was discharged from treatment.

Minister Pilli said that the positive cases arrived in North Cyprus by air and that their contacts were followed-up by the Ministry of Health teams.

Minister Pilli emphasised that there have been no new local cases of contamination in North Cyprus so far, and the cases identified were those coming from abroad and their close contacts.

The health minister also advised people to avoid visiting south Cyprus unless unavoidable because of the increasing number of cases of the disease emerging there.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 found in North Cyprus, to date, is 153.

Yeniduzen