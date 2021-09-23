Two people, including a police officer, have been arrested in connection with supplying numerous fake AdaPasses. Eight other people, also suspected of involvement, are wanted by the police, Yeniduzen reported. AdaPass is a document used to register an individual’s Covid vaccination history.

An employee of the Global Development Training and Consultancy Company, who conducts the transactions at the ‘1111 Help Call Centre’, which is contracted to the Ministry of Health, was arrested because he authorised fake AdaPasses by registering numerous people who were not vaccinated between February and September.

A police officer based at Demirhan Police Station was arrested and taken to court because he had entered and exited the country while using a fake AdaPass.

The court ordered that both suspects be detained for two days.

Meanwhile, all authorisations for Adapass by the call centre have been suspended.

Yeniduzen