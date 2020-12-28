Twenty one nurses working at Nicosia State Hospital are in quarantine after it was discovered that three nurses in the Chest Clinic’s Intensive Care Unit were Covid-19 positive.

PCR tests were performed on all patients in the clinic’s intensive care unit, one of whom was found to be positive. The quarantining of so many nurses at Nicosia State Hospital has created a staff shortage and three intensive care patients have been transferred to Famagusta State Hospital.

Deputy Chief Physician Deputy Chief Physician Sonuç Büyük said that so far, the 21 nurses had tested negative. However, the number of patients in intensive care had to be reduced because of a shortage of nursing staff.

All surgeries were reduced, except for emergency operations due to the re-emergence of local contamination in the hospital.

Dr Büyük, stated that everyone has a great responsibility to overcome the disease and underlined that they need the understanding of citizens in these current conditions. He called on the public not to use the emergency services unless essential.

Stating that healthcare professionals have made great sacrifices due to the pandemic, Doctor Büyük said, “I would like to thank our healthcare professionals who devotedly and effortlessly spend the night and stay away from their families and loved ones, put the health of our patients before their own lives and fulfill their duties with great sacrifice. I hope our nurses, whose treatment processes are continuing, will recover as soon as possible”.

Yeniduzen