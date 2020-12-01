LGC News logo

Twenty-One Cases Of Covid-19 Detected

  • 9 hours ago
North Cyprus News - Health Minister - Dr. Ali Pilli
(Health Minister – Dr Ali Pilli)

Twenty-one people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli has said.

Sixteen cases were infected passengers arriving in North Cyprus, three were contacts of previously detected cases and were already in quarantine and two cases were local. Six people have been discharged, the minister said.

There is no one in intensive care and, currently, 94 people are being treated for the coronavirus.

This brings the total number of cases in North Cyprus to 1129.

Yeniduzen

