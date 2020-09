Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said today that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1,996, 20 positive cases were encountered, and five people were discharged.

Minister Pilli said that 17 of the positive cases were the contacts of the cases detected previously, they were kept in quarantine during this period, three people were local cases and their contacts were followed up.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 recorded in North Cyprus is 593.

Yeniduzen