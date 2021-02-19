Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said on Thursday that 3,894 PCR tests were performed in the last 24 hours and 25 people had tested positive for Covid-19, five of whom were local.

Minister Pilli noted that seven people infected with the coronavirus arrived in North Cyprus by air, 13 people were the contacts of the cases detected before and they were under observation at this time, and five were local cases.

In south Cyprus, 107 people tested positive for Covid-19 and one person has died from the virus.

Yeniduzen