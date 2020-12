Twelve Syrian refugees arrived at Kato Pirgos on the western edge of Guzelyurt Bay by sea early this morning.

Cyprus radio announced that five men, three women and four children, who were escorted by the police, were taken to the Kato Pirgos police station for health checks and registration.

The report said that a coast guard vessel followed the boat carrying the refugees, stopped it and towed it ashore. Two unnamed people on the boat were arrested and taken to Nicosia Police Station.

Yeniduzen