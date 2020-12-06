Twelve people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said on Sunday.

He said that ten passengers who arrived in North Cyprus tested positive for the coronavirus and two cases were local, two people have been discharged. Two people, both elderly, remain in intensive care.

The total number of cases is 1,176.

Meanwhile, Greek Cypriot daily ‘Cyprus Mail’ reports that on Saturday, 369 cases of Covid-19 were detected and two elderly people with underlying health conditions died from the virus.

The total in the south is now 12,181.

Yeniduzen, Cyprus Mail