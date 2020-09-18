Latest Headlines

Twelve Cases of Covid-19 Detected Yesterday

25 mins ago
53 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - PCR Testing
PCR Testing – File Photo

Twelve people tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,291 tests performed in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said yesterday.

Two cases were airline passengers, five had been contacts of people already diagnosed and were in quarantine, five were local cases, their contacts were being followed up. Seven people were discharged, the health minister said.

Two people are in intensive care and there have been no new deaths from the virus.

This brings the total of cases to 651.

In south Cyprus, the cases numbers are 1,558, and a total of 29 people have died from Covid-19.

Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of Inflation Doubling Price of Some Medicines

Inflation Doubling Price of Some Medicines

6 seconds ago
Photo of Antibody Testing Available if Doctor Requests

Antibody Testing Available if Doctor Requests

20 hours ago
Photo of Public Sector Winter Hours Start Monday

Public Sector Winter Hours Start Monday

22 hours ago
Photo of Turkish Cypriots Could be Game Changers in E. Med

Turkish Cypriots Could be Game Changers in E. Med

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker