Twelve people tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,291 tests performed in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said yesterday.

Two cases were airline passengers, five had been contacts of people already diagnosed and were in quarantine, five were local cases, their contacts were being followed up. Seven people were discharged, the health minister said.

Two people are in intensive care and there have been no new deaths from the virus.

This brings the total of cases to 651.

In south Cyprus, the cases numbers are 1,558, and a total of 29 people have died from Covid-19.

