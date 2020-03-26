Latest Headlines

Turkish Red Crescent to Deliver Food and Masks to TRNC

cyprus news - turkish red crescentThe Turkish Red Crescent delegation has donated medical equipment and food parcels to the Turkish Crescent North Cyprus in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a statement from the Turkish Red Crescent, 30,000 surgical masks, 30,000 gloves, 3,000 N149 masks and 300 special protective masks were donated. In addition, about 1,000 packages of packaged foods and essentials were prepared and will be delivered Monday to the Turkish Cypriot Red Crescent to be distributed to those in need.

BRTK

