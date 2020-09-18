The Turkish Red Crescent sent an inflatable air tent to Cengiz Topel Hospital in Guzelyurt on Thursday.

Extra accommodation was urgently needed because of Covid-19 infections, so the tent was set up in cooperation with the Turkish Red Crescent and the Turkish Red Crescent of Northern Cyprus.

The 56-square metre (602.7sq.ft.) tent, will enable locals coming for polyclinic services to avoid Covid-19 patients.This will help hospital staff and managers to work more efficiently in the fight against the virus.

AA News Agency