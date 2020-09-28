Latest Headlines

Turkish Lira Hits Historical Low

12 mins ago
39 Less than a minute

North Cyprus News - Falling LiraThe Turkish lira has continued to depreciate, hitting an all-time low. The US Dollar, Pound Sterling and Euro rose to a record level for the first time in history against the Turkish Lira.

The most used currency in the country, Euro and Sterling, reached the highest their highest level in recent days. The Turkish lira began the day at 7.60 to the dollar, rising to 7.80.

Against the euro, TL started at 8.95 and reached 9.10 at noon. The lira against sterling began at 9.75 TL and reached 10.90TL.

It was stated that all exchange rates reached the highest levels for the first time in  history.

Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of Work on Undersea Pipeline Should End Tuesday

Work on Undersea Pipeline Should End Tuesday

5 seconds ago
Photo of Five Test Positive For Covid-19 on Sunday

Five Test Positive For Covid-19 on Sunday

7 hours ago
Photo of Presidential Elections Take Place on 11 October

Presidential Elections Take Place on 11 October

1 day ago
Photo of Six Cases of Covid-19 Detected on Saturday

Six Cases of Covid-19 Detected on Saturday

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker