The Turkish lira has continued to depreciate, hitting an all-time low. The US Dollar, Pound Sterling and Euro rose to a record level for the first time in history against the Turkish Lira.

The most used currency in the country, Euro and Sterling, reached the highest their highest level in recent days. The Turkish lira began the day at 7.60 to the dollar, rising to 7.80.

Against the euro, TL started at 8.95 and reached 9.10 at noon. The lira against sterling began at 9.75 TL and reached 10.90TL.

It was stated that all exchange rates reached the highest levels for the first time in history.

Yeniduzen