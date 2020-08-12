Latest Headlines

Turkish Lira Continues to Fall

2 hours ago
362 Less than a minute

North Cyprus News - Falling LiraThe Turkish lira continues to fall against foreign currencies. On the first day’s trading of the week, exchange rates broke another record. The US dollar was trading at 7.2997 TL, the euro at 8.6157 TL and the UK pound at 9.5693 TL.

Turkish Cypriot daily Kıbrıs Gazetesi writes: “Inflation rising with the loss of value of TL against foreign currencies and the declining purchasing power depending on it, have made our lives more and more difficult in Turkey and northern Cyprus.

“The excessive rise in exchange rates in the last two weeks, during which we are experiencing the most serious exchange rate shock since August 2018, made both experts and citizens live a nightmare.”

Economist Goksel Saidam told the newspaper that the only solution is to raise interest rates.

Kıbrıs Gazetesi

Related Articles

Photo of Reopening Marash Does Not Violate UN Resolutions

Reopening Marash Does Not Violate UN Resolutions

6 mins ago
Photo of Four New Cases of Covid-19 in Last 24 Hours

Four New Cases of Covid-19 in Last 24 Hours

2 hours ago
Photo of Man Arrested For Robbery And Murder

Man Arrested For Robbery And Murder

16 hours ago
Photo of Geçitköy Reservoir at its Lowest Level

Geçitköy Reservoir at its Lowest Level

24 hours ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker