Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu was welcomed by Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu and TR Nicosia Envoy Ali Murat Başçeri at Ercan Airport, when he arrived in North Cyprus by private plane last night for a working visit.

Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu said on his Twitter account, “We are in TRNC for a working visit. Sovereign equality and equal status is the fundamental right of the Turkish Cypriot people. We will continue to defend that together… I would like to thank our Turkish Cypriot brothers. We will continue to defend our national Cyprus cause together”.

Çavuşoğlu will meet with President Ersin Tatar at 1.30 pm today and they will then issue a joint press statement.

Yeniduzen