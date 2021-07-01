LGC News logo

Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu Arrived In North Cyprus

  • 3 hours ago

North Cyprus News - Mevlut Cavusoglu
[Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu]
 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu was welcomed by Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu and TR Nicosia Envoy Ali Murat Başçeri at Ercan Airport, when he arrived in North Cyprus by private plane last night for a working visit. 

Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu said on his Twitter account, “We are in TRNC for a working visit. Sovereign equality and equal status is the fundamental right of the Turkish Cypriot people. We will continue to defend that together… I would like to thank our Turkish Cypriot brothers. We will continue to defend our national Cyprus cause together”. 

Çavuşoğlu will meet with President Ersin Tatar at 1.30 pm today and they will then issue a joint press statement.       

Yeniduzen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook