The government is expecting financial aid from Turkey to arrive by the weekend, the Minister of Economy and Energy, Hasan Taçoy has said. Speaking on BRTK, he said that he did not want to comment on how much that aid would be. This would more appropriately covered by Prime Minister Ersin Tatar.

He also said that by the year’s end, 33 million euros of EU support was also expected to arrive.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Lira has plummeted to 8.69 to the British pound.

Detay