A delegation from the Turkish Ministry of Environment and Urban Planning paid a visit to Maraş/Varosha.

The visit was made to assess the feasibility of reconstruction projects in the fenced-off suburb of Famagusta, which has been closed since 1974.

Many of the buildings are dilapidated and have been looted in the past.

Just prior to the presidential elections in North Cyprus, the public was permitted to visit the beachfront of the once famous seaside resort.

BRT, Yeniduzen