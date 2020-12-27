Vaccines against Covid-19 arrived in South Cyprus on Saturday. The first to receive the vaccines were residents in a nursing home in the south. It was said that the number of doses supplied in the first delivery was small.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriots are waiting to receive vaccines from the south and from Turkey. As is known, the European vaccine requires deep freeze storage at minus 70 degrees C and North Cyprus has tendered for two such storage units.

In Turkey, the first batch of three million doses of the vaccine is expected to arrive on December 28 from China, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said. Ankara has signed a deal to buy a total of 50 million doses of the Chinese vaccine Sinovac. Turkey is planning to acquire 4.5 million doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech by the end of March, including around 1-1.5 million in January, Koca also said.

South Cyprus focuses on two scenarios for vaccines to be sent to Turkish Cypriots:

The first of these is that the vaccines are brought to the vaccination centres by special refrigerated transport vehicles in the south, and the other is that the Turkish Cypriots cross to the south to get vaccinated.

Yeniduzen, Hurriyet