President Mustafa Akinci, in a written statement, expressed his deep concern over the recent visit of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to Cyprus and Josep Borrell. for the fact that he did not take the time to make contact with the Turkish Cypriot side.

Recalling that in the past, as a representative of one of the two communities in Cyprus that aims to join the EU, he has often had contacts with relevant EU institutions either in his office or abroad, Akinci stressed that he has met with them several times in the past. Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the Commission, Martin Schultz, President of the European Parliament and Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, but also with Borell’s predecessor, Federica Mogherini.

“Despite the fact that we have repeatedly stated at every opportunity that our goal is to improve and develop our relations with the EU, leaving Mr. Borrell without wasting time on the Turkish Cypriot side is only frustrating,” he said.

Referring to Borrell’s statements that the EU is trying to solve the problems through dialogue and that he himself came to Cyprus in order to listen to the concerns of the Greek Cypriot side on how a solution can be found to the already bad situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Akinci said that unfortunately Mr. Borrell, while stating these things, did not even bother to listen to the positions and views of the Turkish Cypriot side, which is one of the main factors in the dialogue. “This is an approach that cannot be accepted and is contrary to the values ​​of the EU itself,” he said.

Regarding the issue of hydrocarbons, Akinci recalled the proposal submitted by the Turkish Cypriot side on July 13, 2019 regarding the establishment of a joint committee aimed at dialogue and the de-escalation of tensions, and said that this proposal is still on the table. He added: “I would like to draw the attention of European officials once again to the fact that any step taken to exclude the Turkish Cypriot side can in no way contribute to the solution as well as to the maintenance of peace and stability in the country and in the region. If the EU really wants to play a fair role in escalating tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, then it has to create an environment of cooperation and a comprehensive policy, not a policy of exclusion. “

“Trying to find a solution by excluding the TRNC and Turkey from the energy balance in the Eastern Mediterranean is not in line with the realities in the region, but also from an economic point of view,” President Akinci said.

Yeni Bakis