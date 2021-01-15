Research shows that Turkish Cypriots are the most likely group in the world to have a coronavirus vaccine that they can trust.

A poll run by Metron, showed that 85.4 percent of Turkish Cypriots in the TRNC said that they would accept a vaccine produced in Europe or the USA. However, that figure dropped to just 43 percent of people who expressed confidence in the Chinese vaccine.

Striking results came from the research conducted to determine the tendencies of Turkish Cypriots regarding the coronavirus vaccine, which has become one of the most important agenda topics in the country.

The research showed that 79 percent of those polled said they were concerned about possible side effects of the Chinese vaccine.

In the same question, 9.4 percent stated that they did not believe that the vaccine would be effective, while 6.8 percent stated that they did not actually see the coronavirus as a major threat. It was noteworthy that 4.8 percent stated that they would not be vaccinated because they were afraid of needles.

A report by the BBC showed that following studies in Brazil, the country worst affected by the coronavirus, the Chinese imported vaccine Sinovac was found to be 50.4 percent effective overall.

Meanwhile, senior officials at the Ministry of Health have told Yenidüzen they had held many negotiations with Turkey on the Sinovac vaccine and that the vaccine is highly reliable at 91 percent. It was noted also that the vaccine had no serious side effects.

Yeniduzen, BBC