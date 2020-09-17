With the start of the pre-election period and the ban on pre-election rallies, the candidates for the upcoming presidential elections began their election campaign via teleconferences, participation in TV shows and videotaped messages on social media.

Turkish Cypriot daily ‘Kibris’ writes that incumbent President Mustafa Akıncı, who is running for re-election, in a teleconference yesterday, stressed that the country has gone through a critical period in terms of public health and the health of the future, emphasising that from the first day of the pandemic, public health health should determine the path and politics must make the necessary decisions and take a firm stand.

Noting that he believes the voting day is the safest in terms of health, in the context of the measures and decisions taken by the Supreme Electoral Council, Akıncı said that while protecting public health on October 11, the vote will seriously reflect the future health of society.

Akıncı then said that the choice of the Turkish Cypriot people must be in line with a free and authentic identity based on equality, freedom and security, emphasising the importance of continuing to develop as a modern, democratic and popular community and gaining the place they deserve within international law. “Moving towards this future, I believe that the Turkish Cypriot people have the ability, such as the right and the jurisdiction, to determine their own future,” Akıncı said.

Kibris