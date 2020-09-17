Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister and independent candidate Kudret Ozersay, stated that the Turkish Cypriot people could influence the game in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Outlining his vision in a television broadcast, Ozersay said that in the event of his election as president, he could, with the right policies and strategy, ensure that the Turkish Cypriots were the interlocutors in the Eastern Mediterranean, determining the game and not being the pawns. “We are co-owners of natural resources in the area,” Ozersay said.

Ozersay then pointed out that if a new conditions were created, a new establishment in the region, then they would need the political will of the Turkish Cypriot people, they would consider him as an interlocutor. “In a changed situation, they would have to talk to me. I would have meetings, not only with states, but also with representatives of gas companies, which are the new international actors, taking advantage of the power of Turkey, which is a strong regional country and our ally.

“If we are arguing with Turkey and we cannot talk to it and have a dialogue, how could we become an agent in the region?” Ozersay said.

Kibris