Workers who protested for two days because new Covid-19 restrictions prevent them from crossing the border to the south to work, have agreed to accept quarantine lodgings for the duration of the restrictions.

On Tuesday, around 100 workers marched on the Prime Ministry demanding access to the south to work, saying they would not be paid if they didn’t turn up to work.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Ersin Saner offered them free quarantine accommodation where they could return at night until restrictions come to an end on 25 December.

On that same evening, the workers agreed to the arrangement. And this morning they were permitted to cross to the south via the Metehan border crossing in Nicosia and the Akyar crossing in the British Bases Area in Famagusta. They will be conveyed to the border from and to their temporary quarantine accommodations.

Yeniduzen