A Turkish Cypriot who serves as a police officer in London has been awarded a medal in the New Year’s Honours list.

PC Ceyhan Uzun was awarded the British Empire Medal for his youth support work and fundraising activities which he began after his daughter Tanyel was diagnosed with bone cancer, from which she sadly died.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police Headquarters emphasised that Ceyhun Uzun had undertaken a great deal of charity work for children with cancer.

“In 2013, Ceyhun’s daughter Tanyel was diagnosed with bone cancer and she later unfortunately died. Ceyhun has devoted himself to raising money for children with cancer since Tanyel’s cancer diagnosis. More than £200,000 has been raised so far through his efforts. Ceyhun also founded a charity that helped children with cancer and their families in memory of her daughter and financed an Oncology Center in Northern Cyprus ”.

Ceyhun Uzun, who, along with his colleagues, matched the Guinness World Record at the London Marathon for three consecutive years, said, “After losing my only child, it became a daunting time for me, I managed to find strength by collecting donations to help other children suffering from cancer and by establishing the ‘Tanyel’s smile’ foundation. I managed to keep my daughter’s name alive.

“ My passion for my job continues. As a schools’ officer , I continue to mentor, motivate and inspire the children I work with. I am honoured to be known, I am extremely grateful for this situation and thank you to everyone who supported me”.

Yeniduzen