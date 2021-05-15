Turkish Airlines (THY) has temporarily suspended its flights to the UK from Turkey, Yeniduzen reported.

THY issued the following statement on its website:

“In accordance with the decision taken by the authorities of the United Kingdom, flights (excl. cargo flights) from Turkey to the United Kingdom are suspended temporarily as of May 12, 2021 06:00 (GMT+3).

“The flights from the UK to Turkey and flights to other countries with stopovers in Turkey continue as scheduled.

“Up-to-date information regarding the decision will be published on our website and social media accounts”.

Yeniduzen