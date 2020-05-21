Latest Headlines

Turkish Airlines Domestic Flights Start on June 4

North Cyprus News - Turkish Airlines JetDomestic flights will start on June 4 and international flights will begin on June 10, Turkish Airlines CEO İlker Aycı has announced.

Speaking on Cüneyt Özdemir’s YouTube channel, Aycı said the following: 

Domestic flights will start on June 4 and international flights will start on June 10. Hand luggage will not be permitted to be carried on board, instead an extra 8 kilos will be added onto the baggage allowance. A handbag may be brought on board.

The Turkish Airlines CEO went on to say that “I would like to say to all our passengers who buy a ticket, whether they want to fly or not, will have the right to change it free of charge until December 31, 2021”.

