Turkish Airlines (THY) has notified passengers hoping to return to the TRNC that the flight to Ercan from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport on June 10 has been cancelled. No reason was given for the cancellation of the 18:45 flight – number TK7748.

The TRNC Council of Ministers announced that as of June 1, TRNC citizens whose usual residence is in Cyprus may return to the country.

The 14-day quarantine costs for this group of people would be met by the government.

In addition, as of June 7, it was stated that those who have work, residence, and student permits for the country, even if they are not a TRNC citizen, may enter the country. These people are obliged to remain in quarantine for 14 days and have a PCR test for Covid-19 at a cost of 4,400TL [£511.]

According to the Council of Ministers, as of 1 July, tourists and other foreigners can come to the country as determined by the Ministry of Health.

Yeniduzen