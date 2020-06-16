Turkish Airlines (THY) announced that it plans to fly four times a week to Ercan Airport as of June 20. The announcement was made on the airline’s website.

Meanwhile, Pegasus Airlines stated that the Istanbul-Ercan, Ercan-Istanbul flight will operate on June 17 and the Ankara-Ercan-Ercan-Ankara flight will operate on June 18.

A statement on the Pegasus website said: “Our flights between Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will continue with our extended tariff as of July 1“.

Kibris Postasi