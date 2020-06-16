Latest Headlines

Turkish Airlines Announces Scheduled Flights

2 seconds ago
0 Less than a minute

North Cyprus News - Turkish Airlines - Boeing 777Turkish Airlines (THY) announced that it plans to fly four times a week to Ercan Airport as of June 20. The announcement was made on the airline’s website.

Meanwhile, Pegasus Airlines stated that the Istanbul-Ercan, Ercan-Istanbul flight will operate on June 17 and the Ankara-Ercan-Ercan-Ankara flight will operate on June 18.

A statement on the Pegasus website said:  “Our flights between Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will continue with our extended tariff as of July 1“.

Kibris Postasi

Related Articles

Photo of Akinci Concerned Over Spike in New Covid-19 Cases

Akinci Concerned Over Spike in New Covid-19 Cases

12 mins ago
Photo of Restoration Work on Mountain Monastery Resumes

Restoration Work on Mountain Monastery Resumes

40 mins ago
Photo of No New Cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus

No New Cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus

20 hours ago
Photo of Mystery Group Enters TRNC Without Quarantine

Mystery Group Enters TRNC Without Quarantine

23 hours ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker