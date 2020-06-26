The cabinet announced yesterday that Turkey has been moved from Category A to Category B, regarding entry into North Cyprus.

Visitors from Turkey will now be required to have a PCR test for Covid19 with negative results, no more than 72 hours of departing for North Cyprus. They will then have to have a second test when they do arrive.

Medical associations, unions, opposition parties and President Mustafa Akinci said that given the spike in new cases of Covid-19 in Turkey, the cabinet should reconsider the conditions for permitting visitors from Turkey to entering the country.

Turkey was originally placed in category A which only required a negative PCR test within 72 hours of leaving for North Cyprus and no quaratine requirements.

BRT, Yeniduzen