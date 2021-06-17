Health Minister Ünal Üstel stated that the government target was to vaccinate 70% of the adult population by the end of July, Yeniduzen reported. He added that so far, around 80,000 people have been vaccinated.

Üstel who was speaking on Gündem Cyprus broadcast live from Turkey, said that he would bring “a goodly amount of vaccine“, he did not, however, specify how many doses.

The health minister said that from now on, shipments of the Sinovac vaccine would be sent to the TRNC every week, with the aim of vaccinating between 40-45,000 people a week.

“Vaccination is being carried out at 19 centres. We aim to deliver at least 40,000 vaccinations per week by using private hospitals and university hospitals. Vulnerable groups will also be vaccinated rapidly and the vaccination age will gradually decrease”, the health minister said.

