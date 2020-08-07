Latest Headlines

Turkey to Send Medical Equipment to North Cyprus

North Cyprus News - Medical Supplies from TurkeyTurkey is donating medical equipment to North Cyprus, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to help combat Covid-19.

An agreement that was signed between Turkey and the TRNC on 8 July that anticipated medical equipment being donated to the TRNC, was published in the Official Gazette.

In line with the agreement, Turkey will be sending 5 ambulances, 10 ventilators, 20,000 PCR test kits, 20,000 nucleic acid isolation kits, 100,000 surgical masks, 50,000 N95 masks, 20,000 medical protective suits and a two-cabinet PCR device to North Cyprus.

