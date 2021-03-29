Turkey will be sending 40,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to North Cyprus this week, Health Minister Ünal Üstel has announced.

Minister Üstel told BRT that he had spoken with his Turkish counterpart Fahrettin Koca who had informed him about a new shipment of vaccines, scheduled for delivery to North Cyprus this week.

The health minister added that the vaccines will be administered according to the new vaccination programme and online registration portal, enabling chronically ill patients to be given priority.

The latest shipment will bring the total number of vaccines donated by Turkey to 140,000.

BRT