LGC News logo

Turkey To Send 40,000 Vaccine Doses This Week

  • 11 seconds ago

North Cyprus News - Sinovac VaccineTurkey will be sending 40,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to North Cyprus this week, Health Minister Ünal Üstel has announced.

Minister Üstel told BRT that he had spoken with his Turkish counterpart Fahrettin Koca who had informed him about a new shipment of vaccines, scheduled for delivery to North Cyprus this week.

The health minister added that the vaccines will be administered according to the new vaccination programme and online registration portal, enabling chronically ill patients to be given priority.

The latest shipment will bring the total number of vaccines donated by Turkey to 140,000.

BRT

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook