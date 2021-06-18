Turkey, in the last 24 hours, has flown in two separate shipments of Sinovac vaccine totalling 50,000 doses, to North Cyprus, Yeniduzen reported.

To date, Turkey has sent 240,000 doses of Sinovac to the TRNC since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile the EU has sent a total of 56,050 doses of vaccine to North Cyprus, including 24,700 doses of AstraZeneca, 21,000 units of single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 10,350 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech.

This will bring the total number of people vaccinated in the north to around 150,000.

Yeniduzen