Over twenty thousand doses of the Chinese-produced Sinovac vaccine have arrived from Turkey this morning, Health Minister Ali Pilli has said.

“This morning at 5:00, twenty thousand doses of Sinovac vaccines arrived from Turkey by air ambulance in our country“, he announced.

The health minister said that 5,000 healthcare workers would be among the first to be vaccinated, irrespective of whether they worked in the public or private sector.

Minister Pilli stated that those over the age of 65 will be vaccinated by starting from the age of 85 and coming down. Chronically ill patients will also be given priority, he added.

Dr Pilli said that with 500,000 doses, the vaccination programme could be completed as of February 28.

Yeniduzen