A firefighting helicopter sent from Turkey to combat seasonal fires has been stationed in Nicosia.

The six personnel who arrived with the helicopter will remain in quarantine until the results of their PCR tests for Covid-19 are known.

Dursun Oğuz, Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, on social media, thanked Turkey, adding that their firefighting resources had always lacked a helicopter.

The helicopter is stationed at the Forestry Department in the Industrial Zone in Nicosia.

The Forestry Department will cover the fuel costs and pay for food, accommodation and expenses for the six crew members.

Kibris Postasi