Latest Headlines

Turkey Sends 782 Million TL to North

29 mins ago
72 Less than a minute

North Cyprus News - Turkish LiraTurkey has sent 782 million TL to North Cyprus under the Economic and Fiscal Cooperation Agreement. The recently signed agreement between North Cyprus and Turkey envisages a total transfer of around 2.28 billion TL. 

Finance Minister Olgun Amcaoglu said that “300 million TL of this amount will be spent on defence and 400 million will go to public finances. Out of the remaining funding, 56 million TL will be spent on the real sector of the economy, and 26 million TL will be spent on infrastructure.

Kıbrıs Gazetesi

Related Articles

Photo of Protests Against Embargoes to be Ramped Up

Protests Against Embargoes to be Ramped Up

4 seconds ago
Photo of Turkey Sends Firefighting Helicopter to North

Turkey Sends Firefighting Helicopter to North

48 mins ago
Photo of Local Posts Photos of Rubbish Strewn Picnic Area

Local Posts Photos of Rubbish Strewn Picnic Area

19 hours ago
Photo of Ministry of Health Reduces PCR Test Price

Ministry of Health Reduces PCR Test Price

22 hours ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker