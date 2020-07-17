Turkey has sent 782 million TL to North Cyprus under the Economic and Fiscal Cooperation Agreement. The recently signed agreement between North Cyprus and Turkey envisages a total transfer of around 2.28 billion TL.

Finance Minister Olgun Amcaoglu said that “300 million TL of this amount will be spent on defence and 400 million will go to public finances. Out of the remaining funding, 56 million TL will be spent on the real sector of the economy, and 26 million TL will be spent on infrastructure.“

Kıbrıs Gazetesi