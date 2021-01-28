A second batch of Sinovac vaccines from Turkey arrived in North Cyprus this morning via ambulance plane.

The delivery of 20,000 doses was made possible following an initiative undertaken by President Ersin Tatar.

Tatar ensured the delivery of the vaccines after speaking with Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca.

The two discussed the latest developments on the Cyprus issue as well as the ongoing struggle against Covid-19.

President Tatar thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the latest batch of 20,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines.

BRTK