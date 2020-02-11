Latest Headlines

Turkey Purchases Third Drilling Vessel

3 mins ago
0 Less than a minute
Cyprus-News-Drillship-Sertao
Turkish Drillship – Sertao

Turkish State Petroleum Company (TPAO) has purchased a third drilling vessel, according to ‘Maritime Magazine’ (Denizcilik Dergisi). This is the third drillship purchased by Turkey after ‘Fatih’ and ‘Yavuz’ and is called ‘Sertao’.

Both Fatih and Yavuz were purchased from Norway, Sertao was bought from Brazil, the report said,

Sertao had been anchored in Port Talbot, Wales for the last two years. Port Talbot agreed to sell it for $37.5 million at auction.

The vessel was built by Samsung in 2012 in South Korea and owned by Petrobras,

It has a length of 227 metres and a carrying capacity of almost 62,000 tonnes and can drill to a depth of up to 11,400 metres.

Kibris Postasi

Related Articles

Photo of Akinci Attacked by Critics After Guardian Interview

Akinci Attacked by Critics After Guardian Interview

17 hours ago
Photo of Urgent Appeal for Blood Donation

Urgent Appeal for Blood Donation

20 hours ago
Photo of Cyprus Weather 7-9 C below Seasonal Norms

Cyprus Weather 7-9 C below Seasonal Norms

23 hours ago
Photo of Hopes That Brexit Will Bring Direct Flights

Hopes That Brexit Will Bring Direct Flights

4 days ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker