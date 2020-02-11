Turkish State Petroleum Company (TPAO) has purchased a third drilling vessel, according to ‘Maritime Magazine’ (Denizcilik Dergisi). This is the third drillship purchased by Turkey after ‘Fatih’ and ‘Yavuz’ and is called ‘Sertao’.

Both Fatih and Yavuz were purchased from Norway, Sertao was bought from Brazil, the report said,

Sertao had been anchored in Port Talbot, Wales for the last two years. Port Talbot agreed to sell it for $37.5 million at auction.

The vessel was built by Samsung in 2012 in South Korea and owned by Petrobras,

It has a length of 227 metres and a carrying capacity of almost 62,000 tonnes and can drill to a depth of up to 11,400 metres.

Kibris Postasi