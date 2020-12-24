Turkey has pledged to help provide North Cyprus with more online government services for its citizens.

Prime Minister Ersasn Saner, who was paying his first official visit abroad to Turkey, was told by the Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay that Turkey will fund salary payments to public servants and cover the cost of a new data centre.

“There is good news about the salary of public employees to comfort the government and the Turkish Cypriots. We’ll be transferring 800 million TL [$105 million] in cash”, said Oktay, adding that this sum also covers the construction of a new data centre.

Prime Minister Saner thanked Turkey for its faith and resolute support to the Turkish Cypriot people.

“Without Turkey’s support, it is impossible for the TRNC to gain significant ground on international platforms, or infrastructure and similar work in the country”, he said.

“So far, the guarantee that we will walk with you on the same path with faith and determination has made us very happy“, Prime Minister Saner added.

AA News Agency