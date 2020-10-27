President Ersin Tatar paid his first official visit to Ankara at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Tatar was welcomed with an official ceremony at the presidential complex.

The two presidents met for over an hour and held a press conference afterwards.

At the press conference, President Tatar thanked President Erdogan for inviting him and his wife to visit. Tatar referred to the recent history of Cyprus and the clashes between the two communities. Turkey had given both moral and military support to the Turkish Cypriots, he said.

Referring to Turkey’s military intervention in 1974, he invited everyone to consider what would have happened to the Turkish Cypriots if Turkey, a guarantor, had not exercised its right to intervene. Turkey is the sole provider of continued peace in Cyprus today, said Tatar.

Regarding the last attempt at reunification of the island in Crans-Montana in 2017, Tatar said the talks had collapsed because the Greek Cypriots were not ready to share the wealth with the Turkish Cypriots on the basis of sovereign equality, and that the Greek side was still dreaming of going back to the days before 1974, the year Turkey had militarily intervened.

“This is why we have made it clear that Turkey’s effective guarantor rights is always an indispensable condition of the deal”, Tatar said. Declaring that that was the last time negotiations can be held to find a solution to the Cyprus problem, is disturbing. What does the public expect to happen?

“Turkey is our homeland and sister state, our roots are here,” he said.

BRT