Prime Minister Ersin Tatar flew to Ankara yesterday and was informed by Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay that the TRNC will receive 117 million Turkish lira today.

Oktay said that Turkey knew that the North Cyprus economy had been seriously affected by the pandemic. Noting that he and Tatar had had an extremely productive meeting, Oktay said that they had discussed many issues.

Nine million TL for education

As with all technologies in distance education in Turkey, Oktay said an assessment had been made by the Ministry of Education and nine million Turkish lira would be transferred to enable distance learning made necessary by the pandemic.

Small Business Loans

Noting that loan requests are being evaluated for tradesmen and small and medium businesses, Oktay signaled that steps will be taken in this regard. He stated that around 10 million Turkish lira in loans have been taken up in the last 24 hours.

Turkish Water Supply

Noting that there have been difficulties since January 2020, Prime Minister Tatar thanked all the engineers and workers who had contributed their efforts to solve the problem. He stated that the Turkish Cypriots were anxiously waiting for the water.

