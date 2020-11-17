Turkey will provide two generators capable of producing 50 megawatts of electricity to meet the electricity needs of the country, President Erdogan said during his visit to the TRNC on Sunday.

According to information from reliable sources obtained by Turkish Cypriot daily ‘Kibris Postasi’, it was reported that Erdogan said that there is no need for electricity to be supplied by Southern Cyprus any longer.

Reportedly, KIB-TEK confirmed that Turkey will supply North Cyprus with two generators which will have a dual system that works with both liquefied natural gas (LNG) and diesel.

Kibris Postasi