President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, speaking on the 47th anniversary of the Peace Keeping Operation in Cyprus, said that “Life will start again in Maraş. Now, the doors of a new era will be opened for the benefit of everyone in Maraş”, Yeniduzen reported.

Erdoğan, who spoke at a ceremony on Fazıl Küçük Boulevard, thanked the Turkish Cypriot people for their loyalty to the oath, and celebrated Eid al-Adha [Kurban Bayram]. He also commemorated the martyrs and veterans.

With regard to Maraş (Varosha) Erdoğan said that opening the fenced-off suburb Famagusta in a 3.5 percent pilot region indicated their sensitivity. He gave the assurance that property rights would be respected. “New grievances will not be created in Maraş, on the contrary, they will be eliminated“, Erdoğan promised. “We have no eyes for anyone’s property, and no one can covet the property of the Turkish Cypriots“, he said.

Cyprus Issue

Erdoğan stated that every sincere effort has been made, so far, for a permanent and just solution on the island. “The Greek Cypriot side maintains its disinterested and spoiled approach”, he said. Stating that the Greek Cypriots, who said ‘no’ to the Annan Plan in 2004 and left the table in Crans-Montana [2017], continued to call for a solution, he said that whatever intentions they had in the past, they have the same intention today. President Erdoğan pointed out that the promises made were not kept. He went on to accuse the EU of lying and being undemocratic.

The Turkish President said he was aware of criticism about his visits to the TRNC. These criticisms were as hollow as the rattling of empty tin cans, as far as he was concerned, he said.

Erdoğan said that the Turkish Cypriot people were asked to give up the state they founded with their blood and souls.”Not one of us should expect a comeback from now on“, said Erdogan, noting that there is not another 50 years to spend [on solving the Cyprus problem].

President Ersin Tatar presented a realistic solution to the Cyprus issue in Geneva which Turkey fully supports, said Erdoğan. He congratulated Tatar for his stance on the issue.

Erdoğan stated that the sovereign equality and status of Turkish Cypriots should be accepted. He emphasised that there can be no progress in Cyprus without accepting that there are two different peoples of equal status with different religions, languages ​​and cultures, Erdoğan noted that this is a problem rather than a choice.

Turkey will be implementing full mobilisation of large-scale projects in the country, Erdoğan noted.

Turkey will increase the self-confidence of the Turkish Cypriot people despite all the oppression and embargoes, hidden and open, Erdoğan said, adding: “All difficulties are temporary, the TRNC is permanent”.

Yeniduzen